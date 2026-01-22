Blue Ridge Electric Co-op Encourages Members to Prepare Now for Potential Ice Storm Outages

PICKENS — Blue Ridge Electric Co-op is urging members to prepare now for potential extended outages from an ice storm forecasted to hit the Upstate this weekend. Co-op leadership has secured multiple out-of-state crews to respond to any weather-related outages.

Blue Ridge always maintains a stock of poles, transformers and other equipment to repair damage. Although forecasts continue to change daily, now is the time to prepare for potential power outages, said Blue Ridge CEO/President Jim Lovinggood.

“Winter weather in our service area can be unpredictable, and ice storms have the potential to cause significant damage to our infrastructure,” he said. “That’s why we’re urging members to prepare now. Once the storm hits, it will be too late.”

If you or someone you care for depends on life-supporting medical devices, make plans now in case electrical service is interrupted. If necessary, contact your medical provider for backup equipment.

Best safety practices include having the following items on hand:

Cash

Non-perishable food; manual can opener

Flashlights

Batteries; portable chargers

Fuel for Generators • Water

First-Aid Kit and Prescriptions

Conveniently report outages by texting OUT to 800-240-3400, through the mobile app or by calling 888-258-3743. The co-op's control center and member service representatives will remain available 24/7.

Members should bookmark the co-op’s online outage page and follow Blue Ridge across social media platforms for the latest information.