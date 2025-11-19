Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative to host annual Tree Lighting

PICKENS — Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative will kick off the Christmas season with the co-op’s annual tree lighting at their Pickens office at 734 West Main Street on November 25 at 5:15 p.m. For 43 years, this highly anticipated community event has created joy and camaraderie throughout the Pickens community by bringing people together to celebrate the reason for the Christmas season.

This long-standing tradition would not exist if it weren’t for the foresight of former co-op board member and community leader, Bill Ponder. In 1953 during the construction process of the existing Pickens office, Ponder insisted that the deodar cedar tree out front should be saved. From there, the tree evolved to become the centerpiece of the community’s Christmas tradition.

“Our community means everything to us, and we invite everyone to come celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season with our annual tree lighting,” said Blue Ridge Electric’s President and CEO Jim Lovinggood. “As we continue to celebrate our 85th anniversary this year, we are so thankful to Bill Ponder for giving our community such a wonderful gift that has become such a vibrant part of our history.”

The tree lighting ceremony will begin at 5:15 p.m. and will feature:

Remarks – Blue Ridge President and CEO Jim Lovinggood

Christmas Carols – Liberty Primary School students

Remarks – State Representative and Majority Leader Davey Hiott

Devotion – Dr. Daniel Heeringa, Pastor, Pickens First Baptist

Additionally, 2025 Miss South Carolina’s Teen LilyKate Barbare will be making an appearance.

Cookies will be available for the children, as well as hot cocoa and cider for all to enjoy.

The event will happen, rain, snow or shine.