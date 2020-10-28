Blue Ridge takes first steps for high-speed

PICKENS — Blue Ridge Electric Cooperative will soon take its first steps toward supplying high-speed internet across its five-county service territory.

Blue Ridge president and CEO Jim Lovinggood announced this week that the cooperative has entered into a partnership with WCFIBER to proceed with the project.

“WCFIBER is a subsidiary of West Carolina Telephone Cooperative, headquartered in Abbeville,” Lovingggood said. “This co-op is already a well-established provider of broadband. Its employee team has a proven record of accomplishment in delivering high-speed internet service to rural areas,

You must be logged in to view this content.