Bowers lauds successes, has high hopes for SC 8 fixes

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Emergency services and roads were among the topics Pickens County Council chairman Chris Bowers shared with Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce members during the “State of the County” event Nov. 14.

Bowers shared with the group a proposed rendering of the county’s planned emergency services/dispatch center, set to be built behind the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login