By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Pickens County Councilman Chris Bowers and county administrator Ken Roper discussed the county’s emergency medical services recently.

The two men spoke at the Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce’s State of the County Luncheon Nov. 12 at The Loom at Southern Weaving.

Having worked at Prisma Health Baptist Easley for more than a decade in various roles, Bowers is the Emergency Department manager — an interim role that has lasted six years and counting.

“Health care is my passion,” he said.

A focus of his tenure on county council has been “emergency services across

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