BREAKING NEWS””* Chris Stone hired as new D.W. Daniel Head Football Coach **ONLINE EXCLUSIVE**

CENRAL — The School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees has approved the selection of Chris Stone as the next Head Football Coach of D.W. Daniel High School.

Stone brings a combination of leadership, coaching expertise, and passion for community-centered athletics. A graduate of Eastside High School and varsity football player at the collegiate level at Clemson University and Furman University, Stone has most recently served as the Head Football Coach and CATE teacher at Walhalla High School. In 2024, he was named All-Mountain Lakes Coach of the Year after leadingWalhalla to several h Stone’s coaching career reflects varied experience at the varsity and junior varsity levels, as well as on both sides of the ball. His previous roles include:

Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator at Mauldin High School (2019-2023)

Offensive Coordinator at Easley High School (2016-2019)

Defensive Assistant at Mauldin High earlier in his career

Coordinator experience coaching quarterbacks, wide receivers, defensive backs, and outside linebackers

Selected as Quarterbacks Coach in the 2019 High School Blitz All-Star Game

“Coach Stone is a high-character leader who understands the value of building a program by building men beyond Friday nights. On and off the field, our young people will learn to win the right way,” said D.W. Daniel High School Principal Adam Russell. “His approach to football, academics, and community aligns well with the values of D.W. Daniel High School and the D.W. Daniel community.”

Daniel Athletic Director Ben Touchberry added, “With Coach Stone’s proven track record of transformational leadership, we are confident that he will continue to sustain and build on our tradition of excellence that has existed here at D.W. Daniel from past years and for years to come.”

“Coach Stone is the type of man and program leader I would want my kid to play under.” – Thomas Austin, Clemson Football and NFL alumnus, Former Clemson University Football Coach

Clemson and Jacksonville Jaguar Alumni, and D.W. Daniel parent and coach Chris Chancellor shared that “he is a family man who works hard and loves the community.” Coach Chancellor is “looking forward to welcoming Coach Stone to the D.W. Daniel family.”

Stone offered the following statement regarding his selection as D.W. Daniel High School’s new head football coach:

“My family and I are excited about the opportunity to be part of the Daniel family. I am committed to building a program that enhances the experience of our student-athletes, connects with our community, and continues the proud tradition of Daniel Lion football.”

Coach Stone and his wife, Katie, have four children — Ruth Ann (8), Ella (6), Genevieve (3), and Jackson (1) — and are looking forward to becoming actively involved in the D.W. Daniel community.

A formal meet-and-greet with Coach Stone is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 2 at D.W. Daniel High.