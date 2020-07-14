British man drowns in Lake Keowee

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SUNSET — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a 24-year-old British man drowned in Lake Keowee earlier this month.

Derrick Andrew Otim drowned at a boat ramp at The Cliffs at 5:40 p.m. Friday, July 3, Pickens County deputy coroner Gary Duncan said.

Otim was from Nottingham, England, and was visiting friends at The Cliffs when he drowned, Duncan said.

Otim graduated from Xavier University in Cincinnati in May of this year, Duncan said.

An autopsy was performed at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital on July 4, he said.

Otim was a soccer player. ESPN reported that Otim played for the Nottingham Forest Football Club before moving to the United States to study.