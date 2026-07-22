Calculating 2027 Social Security

There is talk among the experts who track these things that the Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) will rise 3.8 percent for 2027. This is down slightly from their guess of 3.9 percent just two months ago.

In other words, we can’t take that estimated increase in our Social Security benefit to the bank just yet. There is room for change between now and October, when the official 2027 figures come out based on

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