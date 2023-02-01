Calling to order the Court of Irks and Peeves

Here beginneth the first installment in the annals of Barnett’s Unofficial, Unorthodox and Unauthorized Court of Crotchety Irks and .

Oyez! Oyez! Oyez! Court is now in session!

The first order of business is to explain that the subject matter to be considered by this Court shall be limited to usage of the English language, both written and spoken.

And to note that the Court’s views on grammar do not necessarily concur with that of crotchety old English teachers, as evidenced by this very sentence fragment.

Secondly, the admission that the occupant of this unesteemed bench makes no claim of being worthy of casting

