Candidate forum set for Pickens city races

PICKENS – Residents of Pickens, do you need to know more about the people running for Pickens City Council and the Pickens Mayor’s seat? You will soon get your chance.

There will be a Pickens City Council candidate and Mayor’s forum on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pickens Senior Center.

All are invited to this community sponsored event. This election cycle will see a new mayor in place as well as four city council seats filled.

The event will be moderated by State House Representative Davey Hiott.

Three city council seats will be decided between Danny Adams, incumbent Jimmy Davis, Floyd Rogers, Morrell Stokes, Richie Tallman and Allie Winters. Cameron Rivers is running unopposed in the special race for the seat formerly held by Patrick Lark.

Sitting councilpersons Lois Porter and Isaiah Scipio are set to face off for the mayoral seat.