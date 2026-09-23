Cannon Foundation Invests $35,000 in SBIRT Program

PICKENS — AnMed Cannon is expanding support for individuals affected by alcoholism and drug addiction through a $35,000 contribution from the Cannon Memorial Hospital Foundation to support the hospital’s SBIRT program.

SBIRT — Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment — is an evidence-based approach used within AnMed Cannon’s Emergency Department to identify patients who may be struggling with alcohol or drug use, provide timely intervention, and connect them with appropriate treatment and recovery resources.

The $35,000 investment will help AnMed Cannon continue meeting people where they are and connecting them with resources and support that can lead toward treatment and recovery.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Cannon Memorial Hospital Foundation for its continued investment in AnMed Cannon and the people we serve,” said Michael Cunningham, CEO of AnMed Cannon. “This gift helps our team connect with patients at a critical moment and assists them with finding resources that can make a meaningful difference in their lives. This partnership is an investment in the health and well-being of our entire community.”

Kent Crafton, SBIRT Program Coordinator at AnMed Cannon said “Alcoholism and drug addiction affect real people and real families in our community every day. SBIRT gives us an opportunity to meet people where they are, have an honest conversation and help connect them with a path toward treatment and recovery.”

The AnMed Foundation received the contribution on behalf of AnMed Cannon and works with philanthropic partners to connect charitable resources with programs and services that advance AnMed’s mission.

“Alcoholism and drug addiction affect real people and real families in our community every day,” said Kent Crafton, SBIRT Program Coordinator at AnMed Cannon. “SBIRT gives us an opportunity to meet people where they are, have an honest conversation and help connect them with a path toward treatment and recovery.”

For more information on the Cannon Memorial Hospital Foundation, visit anmed.org/cannon-memorial-hospital-foundation