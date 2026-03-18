Cassidy set to take over as LES principal

COUNTY — Liberty Elementary School will have a new principal for the 2026-2027 school year, and it is set to be a familiar face in the Liberty community.

The School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees approved Dr. Lisa Cassidy as the next principal of the school at a called board meeting on March 16. Her appointment will take effect July 1.

Dr. Cassidy currently serves as principal of Liberty Middle School, a position she has held since 2017. Her transition to Liberty Elementary comes at her request, reflecting both her background in elementary education and her desire to continue serving students and families in the Liberty

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