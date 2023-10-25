Celebrate Veterans Day weekend in Pickens County

COUNTY — The Pickens County Veterans Affairs Office, in collaboration with the community, is inviting all to join in on a weekend filled with gratitude, honor and celebration as they pay tribute to our veterans on the following dates.

On Nov. 11, the Pickens County Veterans Appreciation dinner will be held at Golden Creek Baptist Church in Liberty from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. According to the Veteran Affairs Office, the dinner will be an evening of camaraderie and reflection as locals come together to express deep appreciation for the service and sacrifice of local veterans. To RSVP, call 864-898-5926 or 864-898-5928

The Pickens County Veterans Day Celebration will be held the next day on Nov. 12 at the Pickens County Performing Arts Center in Liberty. The event will start at 1 p.m. with vendors, food and a kid zone. There will be a parade at 3 p.m. and a show with live music and speakers beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Everyone is welcome to attend the event so that they may remember and honor those who have served our country with dedication and bravery.

If you’re a vendor interested in participating in this exciting event, please visit @pickenscountyveteransaffairs for details.