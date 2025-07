Easley American Legion Post 52 Baseball completed its regular season on Monday night with a 15-3 win over Klutch Collegiate at Alice Mill Field. Following the win, a firework show sponsored by Carolina Fireworks of Easley was held to honor 100 years of American Legion baseball. Post 52 finished its regular season with a 9-8 record, including an 8-4 record in league play and will soon open playoff play.