Central official: Renovated depot nearly ready to open

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CENTRAL — The Central Train Depot is nearly ready to reopen after a several-year renovation effort.

The only thing lacking, Central town administrator Phillip Mishoe said recently, is putting in up to four Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant parking spots.

“We can’t open it up to the public until we get that,” Mishoe told The Journal during a recent tour of the facility.

A train depot committee was created in 2016 to help in the renovation efforts. The cost for the Central Depot Heritage Park project is estimated at $1.2 million and, in addition to an amphitheater, the bathrooms will be made ADA compliant. The facility is expected to be used as an event space for

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login