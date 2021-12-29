Central officials discuss railroad underpass

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CENTRAL — Central Town Council and a retired South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic engineer discussed ways to improve traffic congestion at the town’s railroad underpass last month.

“We’ve tried for the last 15 years since I’ve been on council to come up with a solution and get a new crossing for the railroad side,” Mayor Mac Martin said. “Our last attempt was rejected by Norfolk Southern in 2019. So the planning committee really wants to pursue the traffic at the underpass, specifically the 10 to 15 minutes people come to school and leave school each day.”

Martin said Eric Dillon presented council with “a couple of options” and brought photos for those in attendance to examine. Martin emphasized the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login