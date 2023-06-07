Central passes first reading of budget with increases in rates and salaries

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CENTRAL — Central Town Council recently approved first reading of a proposed $3.9 million budget that features increases in water, sewer and sanitation, as well as salary upgrades for staff members and the town’s elected officials.

The projected budget represents about a $400,000 increase from the current budget that totals $3.5 million. It features a proposed $1

