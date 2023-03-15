Certified SAFE

Pickens County EMS training officer Dietrich Easter and director Michael Dunaway hold the county’s SAFE (Sexual Assault Forensic Excellence) designation certification. Pickens County recently became the second agency in South Carolina to receive specialized training to provide care to victims in the county. SAFE is created in partnership with South Carolina Victim Assistance Network, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and South Carolina Hospital Association. “This is a victim’s worst day of their life, and to ensure an easy transition, we educated ourselves on how to talk with the victim, pursue evidence and to walk them through the process,” Easter said. Jessica Mackey/Courier