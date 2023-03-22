Changing of the vane

Officials at Dillard Funeral Home and Hillcrest Memorial Park traditionally change the weathervane atop the Dillard building to recognize the winner of the annual Clemson-South Carolina football game. Although the Gamecocks knocked off the Tigers in November to end a rivalry losing streak, the vane was only recently changed with the arrival of spring. Pictured above, Joe Zarate, head of the grounds crew at Hillcrest, wears his South Carolina hat as he replaces the tiger vane with the chicken in honor of the Gamecocks’ 31-30 win.