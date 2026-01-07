Chased Down

Red Devils survive third quarter scare to drop county foe Daniel

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

CENTRAL — After falling behind by 11 points early in the third quarter, the Daniel High School boys’ basketball team looked like a team on a mission against 2A’s top-ranked Liberty Red Devils on Friday night.

James Epting caught fire hitting four three-pointers and Morehead State bound big man Jackson Conley joined in on the offense combining for a 17-0 run to put Daniel ahead 36-28.

With their backs against the wall, the Red Devils slowly worked their way back before an explosive fourth quarter led by senior Ethan Moses helped Liberty pick up a 53-45 win for their first victory over Daniel since 2017.

“They went on the 17-0 run and hit some big shots and really sucked the

