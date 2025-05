EASLEY — The Pickens County America 250 Committee is inviting the public to a special presentation on Revolutionary War history, set for 3 p.m. on Friday, June 28, at the Captain Kimberly Hampton Memorial Library in Easley.

The event will feature a rare slideshow presentation by local historian Dennis Chastain, who will shed light on lesser-known

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login