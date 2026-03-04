Chastain to be remembered at Six Mile event

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

SIX MILE — A nature walk is a fitting place to remember and celebrate the work and legacy of writer, educator, conservationist and historian Dennis Chastain.

The man once called “a modern-day Daniel Boone” by the Greenville News died at age 73 in November.

A “Remembering Dennis Chastain” program will be held from 2-2:45 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Bryson’s Children Nature Walk in Six Mile.

In the event of rain, the program, sponsored by the town of Six Mile and Pickens County 250, will be held in the Six Mile Community Room.

Memories of Chastain will be shared by representatives

