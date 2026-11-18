PICKENS — Grace in the Wilderness Ministries will host a free Christmas brunch Saturday, Dec. 5, for mothers whose children have died and for people grieving the death of a sibling.

The brunch will run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blue Ridge View Baptist Church, located at 745 Wolf Creek Road in Pickens. A mother and a sibling will speak about their experiences with loss.

The gathering will give attendees time to connect with others who have experienced a similar loss and to remember their loved ones during the Christmas season. Tickets are free, and registration is required by Monday, Nov. 30.

For registration information, contact Sharon Hawkins at (864) 380-2358 or sharon.hawkins2358@gmail.com.