By Elizabeth Whiten

Staff Reporter

liz@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Christmas lights, marching bands and holiday floats will bring a little Christmas magic to Pickens County as seven communities hold parades Dec. 3-12.

Clemson will open the lineup with “A Storybook Christmas,” Liberty will light its Christmas tree before the Holly Jolly Christmas Parade, and Easley will wrap up the festivities with its Parade of Lights.

Dec. 3 — Clemson

Christmas Parade

Clemson will hold its 33rd annual Christmas parade downtown. This year’s theme is “A Storybook Christmas,” with festive floats and marching bands. Pre-parade activities begin at 5:30 p.m., and the parade runs from 6-7 p.m., rain or shine.

College Avenue from S.C. Highway 93 to Keith Street will close at 3:45 p.m. Parked vehicles must be moved before the closure to avoid being towed. S.C. Highway 93 from College Avenue to Cherry Road will close at 4:30 p.m. Both stretches will reopen after parade cleanup is complete.

Dec. 4 — Pickens

Christmas Parade

The Pickens Christmas parade will begin at 7 p.m. along Main Street downtown. This year’s theme is “An Appalachian Christmas.” The rain date is Friday, Dec. 11.

Dec. 5 — Six Mile

Christmas Parade

The town of Six Mile will hold its 55th annual Christmas parade at 10 a.m. along Main Street downtown. Businesses, churches, schools, community groups, families and individuals are invited to participate. Online registration closes Nov. 28.

Dec. 5 — Liberty

Holiday Celebration

Liberty’s holiday celebration will begin with a Christmas tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. downtown. The Holly Jolly Christmas Parade will follow immediately.

Dec. 11 — Central

Christmas Parade

Central’s Christmas parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. The parade will travel along Main Street, starting near 222 E. Main St. and ending at Mount Zion Cemetery.

Dec. 12 — Dacusville Christmas Parade

The 43rd annual Dacusville Christmas Parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the Dacusville Community Center. This year’s theme is “A Country Kind of Christmas.”

Dec. 12 — Easley

Christmas Parade

Easley’s Christmas Parade of Lights will begin at 6 p.m. downtown. In case of rain, the parade will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.