City mourns loss of beloved businessman

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens lost a mainstay of the downtown business community last week.

Glenn Brock, the owner of Brock’s Department Store, died on Oct. 28 at age 86.

Next August would mark the store’s 70th year in business. It opened in August 1957, and Glenn began working there in November 1959.

“I’ve been here 58 of the 60 years,” he told the Courier for a 2017 article

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