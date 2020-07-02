City of Liberty and City Pickens cancels parts of July 4th celebrations

LIBERTY AND PICKENS WILL STILL HOST FIREWORKS AT 9:30 p.m. ON JULY 4TH IN EACH TOWN.

ALL ARE ASKED TO WATCH FROM THEIR CARS TO ENSURE SOCIAL DISTANTING

LIBERTY AND PICKENS — The City of Liberty just announced that following the Governor’s Press Conference on July 1 and after a great deal of deliberation, the City of Liberty has officially canceled its annual “Love My Liberty July 4th Celebration” except for the 15-minute professional fireworks display.

The Fireworks will start at 9:30 PM on Saturday July 4th.

The City of Liberty will resume its festivals and events as COVID-19 and as Governor McMaster’s Executive Orders allow.

The City of Pickens likewise announced that the concert planned for the Pickens Amphitheater scheduled for July 4th featuring the ‘Hired Help” will not be held because of the fear of spead of the COVID-19.

The City of Pickens said the Fireworks show planned will go on at around 9:30 p.m. and asked that all attend watch from their cars to be safe.