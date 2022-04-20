City set to cancel Doodle program

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens’ police chief believes it’s time to end a pilot program that allowed golf carts on the Doodle Trail with a special permit.

The issue was discussed during Pickens City Council’s April 4 meeting.

“With springtime upon us, we’ve started having some questions regarding what is the policy for the city of Pickens for golf carts on the Doodle Trail,” city administrator Philip Trotter said.

In 2020, the cities of Pickens and Easley began a pilot program allowing golf carts on the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login