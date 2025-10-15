Clark announces bid for Easley City Council Ward 4

EASLEY — Chris Clark, a longtime Easley native, is running to represent Ward 4 as part of the Easley City Council. According to Clark, her slogan is “Born Here; Raised Here: Ready to Serve.”

Clark was born at Baptist Easley Hospital and graduated from Easley High School, and except for an 11-year stint in the Mt. Pleasant/Charleston area, she has lived in Easley most of her life.

“I’m not running because I have it all figured out; I’m running because I care,” she said. “Ward 4 deserves someone who listens, pitches in and stands up for what matters to us.”

Clark said her idea of fiscal responsibility does not align with the current administration’s idea of budgeting, and her idea of responsible growth is not on the same page as the current administration.

For more than 30 years as a media buyer, she has brought marketing experience from various clients. Her job includes detailed budgeting, planning/research, negotiations, execution and reconciliation of annual budgets and monthly expenditures, she said.

At a recent Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce forum, Clark covered a wide range of topics from responsible growth and infrastructure to transparency, local business support and community values.

Those interested in more information on Clark can visit https://chris-clark-ward4.kit.com/3ccaf9a9ad.