Clarke honored with prestigious historic award

COLUMBIA — Mable Owens Clarke, a Pickens County native and descendent of slaves, is known as many things.

A chef featured in Eating-Well magazine, which chronicled the “miracle of the fish fry” and her favorite recipes. A deacon in the small African American church that sits on lands donated by her great-grandparents. A prolific storyteller. A world-class hugger. A winner of the Order of the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login