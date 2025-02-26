Clarke tells story of Soapstone in Greenville

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

GREENVILLE — The story of Soapstone Baptist Church and Mable Owens Clarke’s family farm is the story of land nearly taken, land defended and land preserved for generations to come.

Clarke is the “Matriarch of Soapstone Church,” Carlton Owen said in his introduction of her at a Lunchbox Learning event held at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville on Feb. 19.

“Black people were among the first settlers in America, but not necessarily by choice,” she said. “The history of my community, my people and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login