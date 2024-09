By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A local organization will be celebrating its community and connecting residents with available resources they may be unaware of this weekend.

The Clearview-Simpson Community is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in Easley.

The nonprofit will hold its fourth annual community event from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday at 304 W. D

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login