Clements: Clemson going online after Thanksgiving
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
CLEMSON — The final two weeks of fall semester instruction at Clemson University will be online only.
University officials announced the decision Thursday following consultation with the university’s COVID-19 public health strategy team and external health consultants, president Jim Clements said in an update issued Friday.
“We will revert to online-only instruction following the Thanksgiving holiday for the final two weeks of the fall semester,” he said. “The final day of in-person
