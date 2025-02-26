Clemson 8 challenge set for March 8

The fifth annual Clemson 8 challenge to honor to honor Colonel Ben Skardon and his fellow Clemson POWs, who along with himself, survived the Bataan Death March in 1942 is set for March 8 in Clemson. Participants can run/walk/bike/hike/swim some or all of eight miles on campus or wherever you want to over an eight-day period (March 8-15). All proceeds are placed in an endowment to send Clemson students to compete in the annual Bataan Memorial Death March at White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico. This year, the Clemson 8 is sponsoring two teams to compete in the rugged 26.2-mile desert marathon. For more information, contact retired Clemson Assistant Athletic Director John Seketa at 864-903-1487 or via email at johnseketa@gmail.com.