Clemson alum donates kidney to stranger

By Ken Scar

Clemson News

news@thepccourier.com

Two men spent years as strangers only miles removed from one another. A life-saving medical procedure connected them forever. In this season of selfless giving, here is a story about giving of oneself — literally.

When Jim Westerhold ‘97 announced, he was going to donate one of his kidneys to a stranger earlier this year, many of his friends asked him why. Donating a kidney is a serious procedure, and if he didn’t even know who would receive it, what was in it for him? He says it’s hard to pinpoint, because countless meaningful moments accumulated over his lifetime leading up to the decision, but in the end, it all boiled down to one thing:

“I’ve just been overly blessed, and I couldn’t come up with a

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login