By Lauren Pierce

Courtesy the Journal

lpierce@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — The city of Clemson has found its next city attorney after not having one for several months.

Clemson City Council was swift at Monday night’s meeting in unanimously appointing Michael Kozlarek of King Kozlarek Law firm based in Greenville. He was finally selected after several interviews were made during an executive

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login