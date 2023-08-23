Clemson City Council signs off on latest development

By Riley Morningstar

Courtesy The Journal

rmorningstar@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — There was no pushback against the latest planned development ready to set up shop on the outskirts of downtown Clemson.

Clemson City Council voted 6-0 to approve Signet Tiger Realty LLC’s proposal to develop the 2 acres at 408 and 412 College Avenue it paid $3 million for last summer. Councilwoman Alesia Smith was absent from Monday’s meeting due to illness. There were no comments from council

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login