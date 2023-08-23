Clemson City Council signs off on latest development
By Riley Morningstar
Courtesy The Journal
CLEMSON — There was no pushback against the latest planned development ready to set up shop on the outskirts of downtown Clemson.
Clemson City Council voted 6-0 to approve Signet Tiger Realty LLC’s proposal to develop the 2 acres at 408 and 412 College Avenue it paid $3 million for last summer. Councilwoman Alesia Smith was absent from Monday’s meeting due to illness. There were no comments from council
