Clemson council election correction

PICKENS — Following last Tuesday’s general election, the Courier erroneously reported that the City of Clemson would have a runoff for its three open city council seats.

Pickens County Election Director Amy Sams originally said that the top four vote getters Alma Evans (2,521), Windsor Sherill (2,489), Adam Jones (2,235) and Bob Brookover (2,183) would face off in a runoff. Sams has since stated she was mistaken in her calculation for a runoff.

The top three finishers Evans, Sherill and Jones, all newcomers to council, will take the open seats.