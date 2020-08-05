Clemson elections field set

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — Filing for Clemson’s November municipal election closed at noon Monday, with three candidates for mayor and four candidates for three city council seats up for grabs, including one incumbent.

Former Clemson City Councilman Jerry Chapman, current Councilman Robert Halfacre and 2018 council candidate Arthur Sears are running for the mayoral seat currently held by J.C. Cook, who announced after winning reelection in 2016 that he would not seek another term.

Incumbent Councilman John Ducworth joins Bob Brookover, Jacquie Anderson Myers, Catherine Watt

You must be logged in to view this content.