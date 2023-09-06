CLEMSON FOOTBALL TEAM IN STUNNED

The ninth-ranked Clemson football team suffered a season-opening 28-7 loss at Duke on Monday night in Durham, N.C. The Tigers turned the ball over three times in the defeat and squandered multiple red-zone opportunities in falling at Duke for the first time since 2004. To read about Clemson’s stunning loss, See Football Frenzy sponsored by Mountain View Funerals and Cremations below in this post. .

Caleb Gilbert/Courtesy the Journal

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login