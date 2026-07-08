Clemson freezes in-state tuition for 7th straight year

CLEMSON — Clemson University’s Board of Trustees has approved a seventh consecutive tuition freeze for in-state undergraduate students, continuing a policy university officials say is aimed at keeping higher education affordable for South Carolina families.

The board approved the tuition plan during its recent meeting, leaving in-state undergraduate tuition unchanged for the 2026-27 academic year.

Board chair Kim Wilkerson said the decision

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