Clemson freshman found dead at store

CLEMSON — The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said Friday the person found dead at a Clemson convenience store earlier in the week was an 18-year-old Clemson University student.

Deputy coroner Heather Harrison said Joseph McPartland, of Roswell, Ga., had been living in a university dorm early in his freshman year.

Clemson police officers responded to a 7-Eleven on Old Greenville Highway at 2:29 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, after receiving a report of an unconscious person inside, Chief Jorge Campos said last week.

Officers attempted to give lifesaving aid to McPartland, but were unable to revive him.

Harrison said Friday the incident remains under investigation, with Clemson police detectives helping the coroner’s office.