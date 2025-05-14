Clemson hears from developer on downtown housing proposal

By Evan Smoak

Courtesy The Journal

evan@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — Residents were able to get their first look at a proposal that would bring another student housing complex to downtown Clemson if approved.

Clemson Planning Commission met Monday to review a new multi-story student housing complex proposal among other items at its monthly meeting.

The proposal included a rendering of eight stories

