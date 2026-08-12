Clemson man charged with voyeurism
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
CENTRAL — A Clemson man faces 60 counts after multiple complaints about harassment of female customers at the Wal-Mart in Central.
Quentin Wallace, 32, of Clemson, was arrested on Aug. 3, according to a Central Police Department news release.
His arrest followed a “comprehensive investigation” that included forensic analysis, review of closed-circuit video
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