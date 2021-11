CLEMSON — At a recent Rotary Club of Clemson meeting, Clemson Mayor Robert Halfacre issued a proclamation naming Oct. 24, 2021, World Polio Day in the city of Clemson.

World Polio Day is a time for the 1.2 million Rotary members in 36,000 clubs throughout the world to come together, recognize the progress in our fight to end polio and talk about the action we need

