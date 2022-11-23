Clemson OKs annexing major development

By Greg Oliver

Courtesy The Journal

goliver@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — Clemson City Council was not unanimous in a vote last week to annex approximately 114 acres of land that is set to eventually hold 200 homes just off U.S. Highway 123 and Issaqueena Trail.

City administrator Andy Blondeau told council at a special meeting Nov. 15 the annexation request from the Grange development is “a little unusual.”

“We’re annexing a project that is in the process of being built,” Blondeau said. “The

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login