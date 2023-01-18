Clemson ROTC students commissioned
CLEMSON — Clemson University’s Army and Air Force ROTC units held a joint ceremony recently to commission 13 second lieutenants.
Four students received commissions into the U.S. Air Force, and nine were commissioned into the U.S. Army.
University president Jim Clements was a guest speaker at the ceremony, held late last month at Tillman Hall.
Newly commissioned
The commissioning candidates for the December ceremony were:
• United States Air Force
— Holly E. Clark of Kennett Square, Pa., majoring in civil engineering
