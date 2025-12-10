Clemson Tiger time

The long‑standing tradition of changing the weather vane atop Dillard Funeral Home to honor the winner of the annual Clemson–Carolina football game called for the Clemson Tiger to take its place once again. Following this year’s Tiger victory at Williams‑Brice Stadium over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the switch was made with pride. Dillard employees Marion and Hamp Summey were all smiles as the brothers had the chance to take part in the change, continuing a beloved community ritual that celebrates the rivalry and its outcome each year.