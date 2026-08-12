Clemson University, city leaders look ahead as town-gown partnership grows

CLEMSON — Clemson University and city of Clemson leaders came together on Thursday, Aug. 6, for an annual kickoff meeting of the Joint City University Advisory Board.

Board co-chairs Julio Hernandez and Mayor Robert Halfacre led the 90-minute meeting that saw various committees share successes over the past year.

Attendees included university and city administrators, faculty, staff and members of

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