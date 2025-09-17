Clemson University fires employee, suspends two others after social media posts on Kirk

By Lauren Pierce

Courtesy The Journal

lpierce@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — Clemson University has fired one employee and placed two faculty members under investigation after social media posts about the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk sparked outrage from students, the community and state leaders.

The decision comes after nearly a week of increasing calls for action, resulting in a special called meeting of the

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login