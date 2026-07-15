Clemson University names new president

CLEMSON — Clemson University’s Board of Trustees unanimously selected Benjamin C. Ayers, Ph.D. as the University’s next president last week. Ayers will assume the presidency on Aug. 1.

A nationally respected academic leader, accomplished administrator and award-winning educator, Ayers comes to Clemson from the University of Georgia, where he serves as senior vice president for academic affairs and provost. As UGA’s chief academic officer, he oversees the University’s academic enterprise, including its 20 schools and colleges, as well as instruction, research, public service and outreach, information technology and the offices supporting faculty, graduate education, global engagement and libraries.

Ayers’ appointment comes after Clemson’s Board of Trustees were notified that Kevin Guskiewicz, who was set to take over as the

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